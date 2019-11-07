Giant/Martin’s Offers Online Grocery Service at 100th Store

Giant Direct, Powered by Peapod, Giant Food Stores’ online grocery service providing both pickup and delivery, will now be available at 100 Giant stores and Martin’s Food Markets – where the offering is known as Martin’s Direct – across four states.

To mark the momentous occasion, Giant Food Stores President Nicholas Bertram and Store Manager Tim Dinsmore will be present at a July 12 ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the 100th store to offer Giant Direct, at 255 South Spring Garden Street in the grocer's hometown of Carlisle, Pa. Giant also plans to present a $1,000 donation to Project SHARE, a Carlisle-based organization that each month provides groceries and other essentials to more than 1,000 local needy families.

“As our customers become more and more interested in ordering groceries online, it’s critical that we offer a solution that exceeds expectations, and Giant Direct is that solution,” noted Bertram. “Not only does Giant Direct allow us to meet the needs of our customer through a simple, easy-to-use and personalized digital experience, it positions us for future success in the ever-growing digital landscape.”

The grocer introduced the service – harnessing the technology of sister company Peapod, the online grocer – earlier this year to ramp up its ecommerce strategy. Last February, the company opened a 38,000-square-foot Giant Direct ecommerce hub in Lancaster, Pa., that serves as a central shipping location for online delivery orders in the region. The innovative hub also enables customers to place orders on-site via iPads allowing for pedestrian pickup, in addition to the more usual car curbside pickup. Giant has since added Giant Direct to stores across its network.

Online customers can shop thousands of items, and, by linking their Bonus Card, they can earn Gas Extra Rewards on qualifying purchases and redeem their e-coupons to save even more on their groceries. All orders are handpicked by associates.

“Giant Direct has had fantastic feedback from customers, and that’s largely due to the team of Giant associates who’ve worked diligently to bring Giant Direct to market,” said Bertram. “I’m incredibly proud of the team that has helped us reach this milestone in our ecommerce program and look forward to the continued success of Giant Direct as we continue the rollout and enhance the experience.”

As the service continues to expand, new customers will receive promotional offers that include free delivery or pickup for a trial period and a discount on their first order. Through openings to date and further locations planned for the rest of the year, customers across 90 percent of the grocer’s market area will have access to online grocery ordering and delivery services.

Sister banners Giant Food and Stop & Shop both recently introduced same-day grocery pickup services at select stores.

Carlisle-based Giant Food Stores operates 180 neighborhood stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, and online grocery ordering and delivery services in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, employing more than 30,000 associates. The Giant family of brands encompasses Giant, Martin’s Food Markets, Giant Heirloom Market, and Giant Direct, Powered by Peapod. Giant Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, which is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.