Giant Co. Debuts Stunning Urban Flagship in Philadelphia

It's Gotta Be Fresh, and It's Gotta Be Local

The produce department offers items fresh from many from local farms. In fact, the store has localization built-in seemingly everywhere, from local coffees in the coffee aisle to local bagels in the bread aisle to local wines in the wine aisle.

In response to the growing demand for meat-free alternatives, the Riverwalk store also features the company’s largest plant-based section to date. Customers will find meat and fish substitutes including Impossible and Beyond products, vegan cheeses, ice creams and other desserts. Shoppers will also find a four-door cooler case just for plant-based dairy products.

A full-service meat and seafood department includes a newly introduced aged beef program with steakhouse quality cuts, such as bone-in rib eyes and strips, aged in-house for up to 42 days. The store will also offer a wide range of fresh, sustainably sourced seafood, including fish, lobster and shellfish.

The Riverwalk location also includes a large cheese section, offering a wide assortment of domestic and imported cheeses plus selections from Philabundance’s Abundantly Good cheese label that helps support dairy farmers in the commonwealth. Customers will be able to receive food and wine pairing recommendations.

A full-service deli will offer an assortment of Boar’s Head deli meats and cheeses along with an expanded selection of prepared foods and grab and go meals. The department also includes a charcuterie station and a mozzarella station featuring cannoli and more from Spring Grove, Pa.-based Caputo Brothers Creamery.

Whether looking to sip on site or bring home, customers will enjoy Riverwalk’s robust beer and wine collection, the largest in The Giant Co.’s footprint. The section features local craft beers and imported favorites as well as Old and New World wine, prosecco and champagne. The store will also feature a Beer Garden, complete with a self-serve tap wall offering more than 40 craft beers, wines, hard seltzer, cider and kombucha on tap.

Rounding out its offering, Riverwalk will carry locally sourced products from One Village Coffee, Claudio’s, High Street on Market, Asher’s Chocolates and Isgro Pastries. The store will also carry health and beauty, personal and family care products, natural and organic items, pet food and supplies, household essentials, and seasonal items.

The Riverwalk store is expected to employ 220 team members.

The Riverwalk store is the company’s fifth location to open in Philadelphia, joining its Grant Avenue Giant and three Giant Heirloom Markets. These stores, along with the just announced Cottman Avenue project and the company’s Island Avenue e-commerce fulfillment center slated to open in November, bring the company’s total capex investment in the city to more than $106 million.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across more than 20 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.