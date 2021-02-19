Giant Gets More Urban in Philly

Philadelphia soon will become the home of the urban flagship store of The Giant Co., the food retailer said.

The new Riverwalk store, located at 60 N. 23rd St., is scheduled to open March 19.

Philadelphia has recently been home to more grocery activity geared toward higher-income consumers and shoppers who prefer the commerce experiences of the city core.

For instance, South Philly Food Co-op, a community-owned full-service grocery store, made is official debut in December following 10 years of collective organizing, fundraising and volunteerism, and nine months into a challenging pandemic. The store will serve as a community hub providing South Philly residents of all income levels access to fresh, local and sustainable groceries.

Meanwhile, Peapod Digital Labs, Ahold Delhaize USA’s digital, e-commerce and commercial engine, has launched a micro-fulfillment technology pilot with The Giant Co. in the Philadelphia market. Part of an e-commerce fulfillment center, the pilot employs a Swisslog solution including AutoStore technology powered by Swisslog’s SynQ software, as well as Peapod Digital Labs’ proprietary manual picking capabilities.

“Philadelphia’s grocery scene is experiencing a major renaissance and The Giant Co. has been at the forefront, introducing new formats, opening new stores, and expanding grocery delivery services,’ said Nicholas Bertram, the food retailer’s president. “Our Riverwalk store celebrates this transformation, offering an elevated omnichannel grocery experience unlike anything Philadelphia has ever seen. Expertly designed to meet the needs of urban dwellers, our Riverwalk store is the perfect blend of modern sophistication and surprise, and of course, pays homage to the city’s fantastic food scene.”

The company also announced Jessica Fischer, a 22-year veteran of The Giant Co., as manager of the Riverwalk store. Most recently, she served as manager of the company’s University City Giant Heirloom Market.

“Having been with the company for more than 20 years, I can confidently say that in everything we do, we aspire to deliver a grocery experience that inspires and excites our customers and to be a community partner that lifts up the families and neighborhoods we serve in every sense of the word — Riverwalk will be no different,” said Fischer.

First announced in 2019 as a centerpiece of the Logan Square neighborhood’s new Riverwalk mixed-use development project, the 65,000-square-foot store is located on the second floor of a 25-floor residential tower.

To make it easier for customers and team members to shop and work, the new store offers a ground level parking garage with direct access to the store’s lobby. Upon entering the lobby, which is accented by the work of local artists, a full-size Starbucks awaits, as does a Giant Direct pickup station for orders placed online, offering added convenience for on-the-go families.

Customers will use an elevator, escalator, or stairs to reach the full store on the second floor; a dedicated cartalator safely transports shopping carts between levels. Residents of the living space above the store have exclusive access to a private elevator, bringing them directly from their apartment to the second level sales floor.

The store also features what the food retailer calls a first-of-its kind Food Hall. With a focus on fresh, the food-forward space offers eats from Mission Taqueria, a Sansom Street favorite for creative, high-quality Mexican cuisine; soup and salads from Conshohocken-based Saladworks; responsibly sourced, premium sushi from Hissho Sushi, plus made-to-order sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, smoked meats, hot foods, and gelato.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across more than 20 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.