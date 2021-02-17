Personalization Tech Gains Ground in Food Retail

Personalization and artificial intelligence (AI) are coming together in the food retail space via a new product launched from Stor.ai.

The digital commerce service provider for grocers said it has launched the Smart Basket personalization tool. As Stor.ai put it, by harnessing AI to support personalization efforts, the Smart Basket will make online grocery shopping more experiential, seamless and simple.

Smart Basket is a tool designed to guides the purchase journey and is tailored to individual customers. Customers can benefit from intuitive experiences including product promotions, option to repurchase a "one-click" basket, reminders based on previous purchase history and recommendations for alternative or complimentary products.

Grocers can also simulate in-store comforts and personal touches, boost their own private label products, all while providing an efficient and seamless shopping experience.

The launch of the Smart Basket is one of many products in Stor.ai's suite of tools designed to provide personalized efficiency for online grocery. Others include personalized home pages, search engines and personalized recommendations for simple product discovery.

Combining the personalization tools with Stor.ai's flagship POS Integration system and Picker-App, grocers can ensure their inventory is efficiently managed and every order is easily fulfilled. As a result, grocers can have an effective and personal cart-to-door fulfilment process, providing an ideal experience for their customers.

"Our personalization tools are helping grocers differentiate themselves from competitors," said Irit Fridlis Weinstein, VP, strategy and innovation, for Brooklyn, New York-based Stor.ai. "For most shoppers, digital grocery shopping is all about the convenience it offers. By creating personalized experiences, customers are more engaged with brands and are encouraged to repeat purchases, which is key for grocers to grow and maintain operations. We look forward to continuing to help grocers effectively and innovatively connect with their customers in a digital world."