Giant Co. Shares Fresh Meal Ideas

The Giant Co.’s team of nutritionists are keeping connected with at-home chefs of all ages by offering free live Zoom classes focused on hunger action, worldwide culinary adventure and family meals, scheduled throughout September and October.

September is Hunger Action Month, the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks' awareness campaign designed to mobilize the public to act on the issue of hunger. During the month, The Giant Co.’s nutritionists will hold virtual classes each week to teach consumers about food insecurity, how to help others and savvy ways to make meals on a budget. Since orange is the color of hunger, each week will feature an orange-inspired recipe to raise awareness. The Hunger Action virtual class schedule is as follows:

Sept. 7 at 12 p.m.: Food Insecurity

Sept. 14 at 12 p.m.: Pay it Forward

Sept. 21 at 12 p.m.: Eating Healthy on a Budget

Sept. 28 at 12 p.m.: $6 Meal Inspiration

The Giant Co. is also celebrating National Family Meals Month in September by offering free classes on Leisurely Lunches on Mondays at 12 p.m. and Family Meals at 5 every Tuesday at 5 p.m. The retailer is also launching a sweepstakes for National Family Meals Month, offering consumers a chance to win a free pantry makeover experience worth up to $150 when they attend one of the free classes.

Since many Americans are forgoing traveling amid the ongoing pandemic, The Giant Co. is getting ready to take their customers on a virtual culinary adventure in October. Japan, Egypt and Brazil are just a few of the destinations nutritionists will explore on a virtual trip around the world. This foodie series will allow attendees to whip up authentic dishes and learn about other countries.

On Mondays at 10:30 a.m., mini chefs ages 6 and younger will enjoy a story and create nourishing snacks, from apple cinnamon sushi rolls inspired by Japan to Egyptian pizza mummies and Antarctica banana penguins. Every Wednesday at 4 p.m., junior chefs ages 7 to 18 can try their hand at South African crunchies, Chinese veggie stir-fry, Italian linguine al pesto, and Mexican Day of the Dead mini fruit flan.

Families can also come together in the kitchen with October's Family Meals at 5 on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. and Family Baking Saturday at 10 a.m., both featuring easy-to-make recipes inspired by countries around the world.

October also means Oktoberfest. From beer pairings to traditional German recipes, The Giant Co. nutritionists will celebrate the iconic fall festival all month long with the following virtual Oktoberfest series:

Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.: Intro to Beer & Food Pairing

Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.: Bratwurst with Red Cabbage

Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.: Quick Puff Pastry Apple Strudel

Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.: Oktoberfest German Beer Cheese Spread

All classes are free to attend, but advance registration is required for each class at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com. A complete listing of ingredients needed for each virtual class is also available on the event page. In addition, customers can earn 50 Choice Rewards points when they register, provide their card number and attend the entire nutritionist class.

