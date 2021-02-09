National Family Meals Month Kicks off With a Full Plate of Promotions

It’s National Family Meals Month and now, into the second September of the pandemic, families continue to share more meals around the home table.

According the Washington, D.C.-based FMI Foundation, 87% of U.S. consumers say that they are cooking with their families more than or the same as before the pandemic and 86% report they are having more or same amount of in-person family meals. Another survey conducted earlier this year by market research firm Acosta showed that 92% of families plan to continue eating together at home at least as frequently or more frequently as they are doing now.

FMI — the Food Industry Association created National Family Meals Month to raise awareness of the benefits of sharing frequent family meals. “We have always intuitively sensed that family meals are good for us,” said David Fikes, executive director of the FMI Foundation, citing FMI’s research tracking tool called “Staying Strong with Family Meals” barometer. “But when COVID-19 turned our worlds upside down, we tangibly discovered the benefits of family meals. When we were six months into the crisis, our barometer revealed that Americans were using family meals to stay strong – physically and emotionally – during the global pandemic. It is encouraging to see, now a year-and-a-half later, that Americans plan to continue this positive practice when the world establishes a new normal.”

In addition to leveraging information and materials from FMI’s national campaign, several grocers are highlighting their family-friendly fare during National Family Meals Month.

SpartanNash

Speaking of family fare, the SpartanNash banner Family Fare is providing shoppers with a variety of recipes and meal ideas for National Family Meals Month. Among other resources, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer is sharing videos from its dietitians showing how to shop for and make family meals like baked chicken nuggets and overnight oats. SpartanNash's other banners, including Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket, are also celebrating Family Meals Month with suggestions for shoppers.

Food City

Food City’s dietitians are featured in social media videos explaining how customers can find resources to make more meals together at home. The grocer, part of the Abington, Va.-based K-VA-T Food Stores, is also offering a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult hot bar item on weeknights during September.

The Giant Co.

The Giant Co., headquartered in Carlisle, Pa., is likewise sharing recipes from its team of nutritionists for meals and snacks, spotlighting in free classes on “Leisurely Lunches” and family meals. Additionally, the retailer is launching a sweepstakes for National Family Meals Month, offering a chance to win a free pantry makeover experience worth up to $150 when attending one of the free classes.

Hy-Vee

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee, Inc. is offering several activities and promotions for National Family Meals Month, including contactless drive-through giveaways of free mealtime dinners, kids-eat-free offers in its foodservice areas, live cooking demonstrations, family-friendly virtual classes, store tours and recipe and meal prep suggestions and recipes. Family-focused events will be held across the retailer’s eight-state regions, highlighting families from all cultures. Given the fact that September is also Hispanic Heritage Month, Hy-Vee is recognizing both occasions by spotlighting Hispanic family meal traditions.

Tops

Tops Friendly Markets, Williamsville, N.Y., is sharing ideas for easy and affordable meal solutions and encouraging its shoppers to do to the same by submitting their favorite family recipes that can be featured on the retailer’s website. Tops also created a Pinterest board for family meal inspiration and is touting its pickup and delivery services that make family meal shopping and preparation easier.

CPGs

Consumer packaged goods and brands are rolling out their own programs for National Family Meals Month as well. Eggland's Best for example, just launched a “Share a Better Family Meal” campaign that includes live cooking demos, recipes, family activity ideas and a contest.

