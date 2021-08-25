Hy-Vee's KidsFit Kicks Off School Wellness Club

Hy-Vee’s KidsFit initiative is offering a free year-long program for schools to encourage health, fitness and nutrition among students. The expanded Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club enables schoolchildren to pursue healthy lifestyles via educational programming and consistency throughout the school year. School administrators can enroll an individual school or an entire district into the program through Oct 11.

The Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club provides lesson plans, activities, resources, and giveaways for students, among other features. Club members can also take part in three special challenges -- a wellness week, a squat challenge and a fitness showdown -- throughout the year, with the opportunity for students to earn prizes.

The club debuted last year with the Wellness Week feature; this year’s iteration has significantly expanded on this offering.

“Hy-Vee KidsFit is all about helping kids make healthy choices, and we know that schools can have a big influence on that, but teachers are incredibly busy,” noted Daira Driftmier, director of Hy-Vee KidsFit. “We launched the School Wellness Club to provide resources to schools to save them time and planning, while still being able to share these important messages with their students.”

Begun in 2015, Hy-Vee KidsFit helps promote health and fitness by offering at-home programming and incentivizing kids to join in with fun gifts and nutritious snacks. The Wellness Club brings this programming into the schoolroom. Further, schools will have exclusive access to such special events as Hy-Vee’s Exercising Your Character, virtual assemblies and monthly resources.

Educators can sign up for the free Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club online under the “School” tab, while parents can visit the website and register their child for a Hy-Vee KidsFit Kids Club membership for free access to at-home activities, physical challenges, recipes, rewards and more.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of $11 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.