Hy-Vee Encourages Kids to Join Its KidsFit Club

With parents still hesitant about sending their children away to summer camps due to the pandemic, Hy-Vee Inc. is helping kids stay active at home this summer with free health-and-wellness solutions. The Hy-Vee KidsFit program, which has promoted health, exercise and nutrition among children and families since 2015, is now available for parents to join.

Until May 15, parents can sign up to receive Hy-Vee’s Summer of Fun Box. The Summer of Fun Box is filled with Hy-Vee dietitian-approved snacks, a bookmark for reading challenges, exclusive coupons, Hy-Vee KidsFit giveaways, and a summer activity book with monthly themed challenges that will encourage healthy lifestyles throughout the summer. KidsFit Club families can pick up their Summer of Fun Box at their local Hy-Vee store June 4-6. Families can also complete three challenges for additional prizes throughout the summer to continue building healthy habits.

In addition to the Summer of Fun box, Hy-Vee KidsFit is offering free, digital resources to help kids stay active and healthy at home this summer, including:

• Following along with KidsFit At-Home videos to make moving and fueling kid- friendly.

• Building consistency in health through monthly challenges, education and kid-friendly recipes in the KidsFit Club.

• Fun games and education that encourage consistent healthy habits through the Hy-Vee KidsFit mobile app.

• Engaging with other health-focused activities to support physical, emotional and mental wellness on Hy-Vee KidsFit’s social media pages to earn rewards

Hy-Vee has been promoting a healthier lifestyle to its customers all year long. At the beginning of the year, the retailer revealed its new virtual dietitian services platform, Healthie. Free services include virtual store tours, dietitian discovery sessions and monthly virtual classes led by a Hy-Vee registered dietitian to help customers start — or continue — their wellness journeys. Other services are available for a fee, including the Healthy Habits menu program that provides meal plans and product recommendations to support nutrition goals and health needs, and personalized nutrition counseling packages.

In February, Hy-Vee’s dietitians helped customers learn more about heart health for its Healthy Heart, Healthy You campaign. Then, in April, the retailer hosted diabetes health events to educate consumers on ways to shop and snack to better manage their diabetes symptoms.

With sales of $11 billion annually, employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.