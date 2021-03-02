Hy-Vee Introduces ‘Healthy Heart, Healthy You’ Campaign

All February long, Hy-Vee Inc.’s team of registered dietitians will host free weekly virtual store tours, adult cooking classes and live Q&As to help customers learn more about heart health.

The scheduled events are as follows:

Feb. 3-7 — Heart Health Store Tour : A virtual tour through the aisles of Hy-Vee while sharing the basics of a heart-healthy meal plan, including shopping tips and nutritious product recommendations.

Feb. 8-14 — Adult Cooking Class : A virtual cooking class showing how to prepare three recipes, with wine pairings provided. Shoppers can go online and filter by “heart healthy” for more recipe ideas.

Feb. 15-21 — Live Q&A with Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian : A live event via Hy-Vee’s virtual telehealth platform to answer questions related to improving cholesterol levels, maintaining blood pressure, increasing activity level and more.

Customers can register for any of the virtual events by searching for location online and clicking on the link for Healthy Heart, Healthy You. Classes will take place consecutively each week for three weeks at the day and time the attendee chooses, beginning the first week of February. Customers will have 10 date/time combinations to choose from each week, with a limit of 150 attendees in a class.

Last month, the grocer rolled out Healthie, a virtual dietitian services platform also offered by Mid-Atlantic grocer Weis Markets.

With sales of $11 billion annually, employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets, with 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia, is No. 58 on PG’s list.