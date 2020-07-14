Stop & Shop Launches Dietitian Program

Stop & Shop is playing nutritional matchmaker for consumers.

The food retailer said Tuesday it has launched a program called Nutrition Partners.

“Available digitally at no cost to customers, the program connects Stop & Shop shoppers with licensed Registered Dietitians for nutrition consultations and help with making healthier food choices,” the food retailer said. “Stop & Shop’s team of dietitians will also offer free online webinars and educational resources like newsletters, plus quick and easy recipes to make at home.”

Consumers can contact those dietitians to get answers to questions about food and nutrition. Other services provided via the program include:

Nutrition Webinars: Weekly webinars will feature topics like heart healthy eating and planning meals even picky eaters will love.

One-on-One Consultations : Individual discussions can cover topics like weight loss, healthy meal planning, preparing meals on a budget and more.

Healthy Cooking Demonstrations : Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners will host regular cooking demonstrations featuring healthy recipes for meals and snacks like turkey burgers and energy balls, plus tips around cooking on a budget with minimal ingredients. The videos will be posted online and via Stop & Shop’s social channels for customers to try at home.

Educational Resources: Available via the Stop & Shop website, these resources will cover topics like food allergies, healthy shopping lists, and living gluten-free.

“Supporting health and wellness in our communities is incredibly important to us, and we’re so proud to be able to offer this valuable service to our customers at no cost,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop. “We’re excited to launch Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners online at a time when so many of our customers are spending more time at home and cooking more of their own meals. We look forward to launching the program in-stores as well, once it is safe to do so.”

Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.