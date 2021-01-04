Hy-Vee Dietitians Hosting Diabetes Health Events

Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will offer free events throughout April to educate consumers on ways to shop and snack to help manage their diabetes symptoms.

The scheduled events are as follows:

Free A1C Store Tour: Hy-Vee dietitians will conduct 1,000 free A1C screenings all month long at more than 40 stores. Hemoglobin A1C is a blood test that diabetics use to manage their condition by providing information about a person’s average blood glucose level over a two- to three-month period. Appointments are available on a first-come, first served basis.

“Diabetes Myths, Facts and Low-Carb Snacks” Classes: The dietitians will hold live classes via Hy-Vee’s telehealth platform to debunk common diabetes food myths and discuss diabetes management. They will also share quick and easy low-carb snacks to incorporate into daily meal plans. The classes will be offered 10 times throughout the mont h.

Diabetes Virtual Store Tours: The dietitians will lead diabetes virtual store tours at select Hy-Vee locations, at which they will discuss carb counting, highlight products to incorporate into a daily routine, point out lower-carb substitutions and recommend food brands sold by the retailer. These tours will take place 10 times during April.

Those who wish to attend can register online. Classes will take place throughout April, by appointment only.

In other Hy-Vee health news, the retailer revealed that COVID-19 vaccine is now available at all its more than 270 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its Midwestern operating area. This week, Hy-Vee began vaccinating in its eighth state, Wisconsin, through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.