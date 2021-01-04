Hy-Vee Donates 12K Boxes of Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones Cereal

As part of its partnership with PLB Sports & Entertainment, Madison, Wis.-area Hy-Vee Inc. stores have donated a semi-truckload full of 12,000 cereal boxes featuring Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones to the largest relief charity in southwest Wisconsin.

Aaron Jones' Touchdown Squares cereal was donated to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin in honor of March as Gratitude Month after the area endured 12 months of uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation is expected to help feed the more than 125,000 people experiencing food insecurity in southwestern Wisconsin.

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin has projected a 40% increase in the number of food-insecure people in southwestern Wisconsin as a result of the pandemic. Additionally, it says that one in nine area residents are experiencing food insecurity.

“Donations like this are key to our ability to feed those facing hunger in our community,” said Michelle Orge, president and CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. “Hy-Vee has been a tremendous partner with Second Harvest over the years. This is just one more example of their commitment to making our community a better place to live for everyone!”

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin's goal is to make sure that everyone in its operating area has enough of the right kinds of food to live a happy and healthy life, through food distribution, promotion of government programs and promoting hunger awareness.

Hy-Vee also recently helped out its local community in Wisconsin by donating more than 25,000 gallons of bottled water — which equates to five semi truckloads — to the town of Campbell, a community within French Island, Wisconsin, that has been affected by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination.

Drafted in 2017 by the Green Bay Packers, Jones recently signed a four-year $48 million contract with the team.

With sales of $11 billion annually, employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.