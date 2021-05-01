Hy-Vee Pledges $75K to Local Schools

Hy-Vee, Inc. is providing financial assistance to help school administrators and educators engage with students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The retailer is pledging $75,000 to be awarded among 55 schools across its eight-state region. The pledge is part of the company’s Fuel Your School campaign, which runs now through Jan. 31.

The campaign allows customers to enter Hy-Vee’s sweepstakes by simply purchasing specific brands and swiping their Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks reward card. Customers will receive one automatic entry into the sweepstakes for every eligible product they purchase in-store or online. For example, a customer who purchases two TopCare products and three HealthMarket products (and uses their Fuel Saver card) will earn five entries into the sweepstakes.

In February, 50 winners will receive up to $200 in prizes and $1,000 awarded to the school of their choice in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. In addition, five Grand Prize winners will receive up to $500 in prizes and $5,000 awarded to the school of their choice. In total, 55 schools will receive a total of $75,000 and 55 customers will receive up to $12,500 in prizes.

While the promotion is tied to the purchase of certain products, a purchase is not required to enter the sweepstakes. For official rules, eligible brands and contest details, visit www.hy-vee.com/fuelyourschool.

This isn’t the first time that Hy-Vee has reached out to school children during the pandemic. The retailer debuted its school wellness program in the fall. Hy-Vee KidsFit launched a free, downloadable Wellness Week guide that includes in-person, virtual and hybrid methods to help students prioritize healthy choices.

With sales of $11 billion annually, the employee-owned Hy-Vee, the parent company of Vivid Clear Rx, operates more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.