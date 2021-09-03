How Hy-Vee Plans to Grow

Beyond online shopping itself, “store design is changing because of e-commerce,” adds Edeker. “We’re changing our customer services, departments are drive-up, centers for e-commerce are changing those. How we structure the back rooms [is] changing because of the e-commerce selection processes. We’re working to bring our digital experience into the store and really recreate that. ...We’re [also] hiring 11,000 people right now because of the influx of e-commerce and delivery, and how it works. “

Other technological advances are likewise transforming the supermarket, he posits: “Self-check is changing the front end; scan-and-go technology, we’re testing [at] one of our stores coming up.”

Overall, Ederker estimates that the pandemic has “moved us forward probably five years in strategy” with regard to the adoption of technology and other groundbreaking changes in the shopping experience.

Communication Counts

In addition to its outward-facing operations and practices, however, one key change that Hy-Vee made was to its internal communications.

“The pandemic really caused us — me — to soul search,” explains Edeker. “You know, I thought that I was a good communicator as a CEO ... until I realized I was really bad at it and I didn’t talk to the 86,000 people of Hy-Vee every week. … One of the changes that I made instantly was I started talking to all of our store directors, store managers, every single day.’”

Facilitating that resolve to communicate better and more regularly with those on the front lines was the company’s adoption of software from San Francisco-based Retail Zipline.

Hy-Vee’s use of the communications solution “came about because I realized that as a retail grocer, we weren’t structured well to be able to speak to our people,” says Edeker. “And so honestly, Retail Zipline was just a program that we went out to find because we realized we’re not able to speak to our people in a way that we should be able to speak to our people on a daily basis. I also learned right away that video was better than voice, that if they could see me say it, our people liked it a lot better than just hearing me say it. So, in the initial days, I was leaving voice messages that were 10, 15, 20 minutes long each night, telling everybody that we’re going to be OK. And then I evolved to video on my cell phone. ... And then Zipline came along as a way that we could easily get it to everyone instantly.”

As for the effect that Retail Zipline has had on his ability to share information with associates, Edeker, who’s been CEO for 10 years, wishes “I would have had it year one. We would be such a better company if we had, because I could just tell everybody every week what’s really going on. … For the most part, we are such a better company because of how we communicate today.”

All in on Events

When asked how Hy-Vee was addressing the unusual spikes in sales seen last spring that it’s now cycling against, Edeker admits: “We try to always look a year out and start working on what we’re going to do a year out. ... And so at this point, we’ve planned lots of category sales, breakfast sales, stock-up sales, those type of things, to try and offset some of that. But in some ways, you’re just not going to offset a three-month-long snowstorm panic. You’re just not going to offset that, and it doesn’t make good business sense to try to, in some ways. So we’ve ramped up planning for event sales and those things somewhat, but I wouldn’t say that we’re going crazy trying to duplicate those dollars. I just think that’s going to kind of be impossible to do. I think if anything, [our improved] communication ... has made us a lot better merchant, because the expectations, the success stories, and those things are flowing so close to time that our retailers are able to see those things, see what others are doing, build off of them, improve what they have, and make us a better merchant.”

In fact, he adds: “That’s probably the best sales tool that’s come out of this is just that we have more of an all-in mentality on event planning and the big ideas. ... But the way our team and our retailers, cause we’re very autonomous, were able to merchandise across the whole of the company, that’s the thing that will help us the most moving into these kind of big pandemic numbers. As we have events, we’re just a lot better merchants than we were a year ago. And I think that a lot of that comes back to the communications of the expectations. We’re just a lot better at that.”

Reliable Sources

Another growth opportunity for the company came from dealing with a supply chain that “was challenged on all sides,” as Edeker puts it.