Food City: Food, Family and Fun

Residents of Winchester, Tenn., won the equivalent of the food retailing lottery in late June when a 54,000-square-foot Food City store opened on the edge of town.

The store features a bakery and a deli with premium Dietz & Watson meats, a large foodservice operation with a Blodgett pizza oven, a hickory smoker and a hot bar. A 38-seat café with a fireplace is next to the only Starbucks in town, and a floral department is staffed seven days a week with a designer. The full-service meat and seafood departments offer prime beef. There are large grocery and produce departments with gourmet, international and specialty items, and a huge beer and wine section, along with a tasting station with seating. Additional features include a pharmacy, a Gas n’ Go fuel center and a drive-thru pharmacy.

The new location would stand out in any market, but in a community like Winchester, an hour and a half south of Nashville, near the border with Alabama, with a population of roughly 10,000, Food City is living up to the goal of founder Jack Smith to “run the best store in town.” It’s doing so by a wide margin, as the company’s 137th store far surpasses anything offered by the limited competitive set in Franklin County.

“We like county-seat towns, and this is one of our favorite prototypes,” notes Steve Smith, the president and CEO, and son of founder Jack Smith. “We try to size the store appropriately to the market and the competition.”

The extensive product assortment, service offering and attractive design is something that Food City, the operating banner of parent company K-VA-T Food Stores Inc., is looking to replicate elsewhere, according to Smith.