SpartanNash Sets New Milk Drive in Motion

During a time of acute milk shortages at food assistance programs, SpartanNash is collaborating with the United Dairy Industry of Michigan (UDIM) on a new milk drive fundraiser. Between Aug. 15 and 29, customers at SpartanNash's grocery and fuel locations across nine states can donate the cost of 1, 2 or 3 gallons of milk or round up to the nearest dollar at checkout as part of the “Pour on Kindness” campaign benefiting more than 100 local food banks and pantries.

According to Adrienne Chance, SpartanNash’s VP of communications, 95% of food banks report that they don’t have enough milk available for families. “We know that hunger doesn't take a day off — and the economic impact of COVID has caused increasing numbers of families to turn to food pantries and food banks for support," she said. "One-hundred percent of funds raised through our milk drive will be used to purchase milk at cost for families throughout the year."

The UDIM spokeswoman underscores the importance of milk as a dietary staple. "Milk is one of the top three requested items at food banks, yet the average family only receives one gallon per year," said Cortney Freeland, director of youth wellness programs. "This means families and children are missing out on milk's high-quality protein and the essential nutrients it provides. Michigan's dairy farmers are incredibly proud to partner with SpartanNash and its store guests on this amazing opportunity to provide fresher dairy to our communities in need and ensure everyone has access to nutritious foods."

