SpartanNash Raises $330K for Veteran Service Organizations

To show its support for military heroes, the SpartanNash Foundation has helped raised $330,000 during a two-week fundraiser on behalf of nonprofit organizations Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB); Operation Homefront; and Honor and Remember.

“As a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges throughout the world, SpartanNash sees firsthand the sacrifices our servicemen and -women make every day to protect our freedoms,” said SpartanNash SVP and President of Military Division David Sisk. “We are proud to join our patriotic partners to support these heroes in the communities we serve.”

Between June 30 and July 13, customers who visited any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center had the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane, or round up their total to the nearest dollar to support the three veteran service organizations. More than 145 stores participated in the foundation effort, primarily those operating under the banners of Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, and Dan’s Supermarket.

“In addition to this fundraiser, SpartanNash provides financial support, product donations and volunteer hours to military and veteran organizations throughout the year,” Sisk said. “SpartanNash has also earned recognition for being a Military Friendly and veteran-friendly employer.”

Since 2016, the SpartanNash Foundation has raised and granted more than $1.7 million for its patriotic partners through fundraising campaigns benefiting such veteran service organizations as Give an Hour, Fisher House Foundation, Blue Star Mothers of America Inc. and Disabled Veterans National Foundation.

The foundation also recently raised $243,750 for Special Olympics, thanks to customers donating $1, $5 or $10, or rounding up at checkout, in May.

