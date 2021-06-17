SpartanNash Expands Perks for Fast Lane Subscribers

As the competition for online grocery shopping sales heats up, SpartanNash Co. is attracting more shoppers to its Fast Lane subscription service by expanding benefits.

Annual Fast Lane subscriptions are available for $49 per year and include free unlimited curbside pickup at any SpartanNash store that offers Fast Lane online grocery shopping (a $4.95-per-order savings). Now, Fast Lane subscribers can save more with half-off delivery in available locations (an additional $4.95-per-order savings). Based on two grocery trips each week, SpantanNash estimates that the program could save shoppers an hour per week, in addition to $465 per year on pick fees and $208 per year on delivery fees to their home.

Also new to Fast Lane are exclusive monthly bonus savings from different areas of the store. Offers for the month of June include:

10% off Our Family products (excluding dairy)

5 cents off fuel on every Fast Lane transaction

15% off Daisy Cottage Cheese

15% off Coffee-Mate liquid creamers

15% off Kellogg’s crackers

20% off Jack’s frozen pizzas

15% off Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts

15% off select Chobani products.

“Fast Lane is already a great value for our store guests – offering the same in-store prices without needing to even step foot in an aisle – but now, we’re taking it to a whole new level with these perks,” said Brian Holt, VP, marketing at SpartanNash. “As a Fast Lane subscriber, you have access to our team of dedicated personal shoppers, great benefits and exclusive savings, all for less than a dollar a week.”

Sixty-eight SpartanNash stores in Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin offer Fast Lane as an online shopping option for Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, Forest Hills Foods, and Ada Fresh Market store customers.

For its recently reported first quarter ended April 24, SpartanNash had net sales of $2.66 billion, which declined 7% from the prior-year quarter's net sales of $2.86 billion, due to the prior year's increased consumer demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Retail comparable-store sales declined 7% for the quarter. Comps increased by 9.3% on a two-year basis, representing a continuation of the trend experienced through the end of fiscal 2020.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash operates more than 150 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, and Dan’s Supermarket.