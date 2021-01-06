SpartanNash Fills Board of Directors Position

Following former Chairman Dennis Eidson's retirement, SpartanNash Co. has appointed Douglas Hacker chairman of its board of directors.

Hacker was officially voted in as chairman after the company's 2021 annual shareholder meeting on May 26. He had previously been a director of Nash Finch since 2005, prior to its merger with SpartanNash in 2013, and has acted as SpartanNash's lead independent director since May 2018.

"With Doug's involvement in SpartanNash dating back 16 years, he brings an incredible depth of knowledge about our business," said Tony Sarsam, president and CEO of SpartanNash. "He shares a People First vision for our future, and I appreciate the opportunity to work with him to advance our industry leadership."

As an independent business executive, Hacker is co-chair of the board of Minneapolis-based Columbia Funds, a mutual fund complex with more than $300 billion in assets. In addition, he's a director and chairman of the audit and investment committees for Stamford, Conn.-based Aircastle Limited, a commercial aircraft leasing company.

Hacker was formerly the EVP of strategy for UAL Corp., the former name of Chicago-based United Airlines Holdings, from 2002 to 2006. Prior to that position, he was UAL's president of loyalty services from 2001 to 2002 and EVP and CFO from 1999 to 2001. He was also previously a director for Travelport Worldwide Ltd. from 2016 to 2019 and for SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. from 2010 to 2014.

Hacker’s move into the chairman position follows SpartanNash's appointments of three new executive officers, six VPs and 11 directors in 2021.

"This is an exciting, transformational phase for SpartanNash, as the company has recently welcomed several new leaders and launched key initiatives for growth and operational excellence," said Hacker. "I am privileged to continue serving on the board and look forward to celebrating the team's future successes."

On May 26, the board of directors also approved a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 30 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15. As of May 24, there were 36,221,817 common shares outstanding.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash operates more than 150 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, and Dan’s Supermarket.