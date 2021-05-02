SpartanNash Supports Dream of Homeownership with Habitat for Humanity

At a time when many families are affected by the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the SpartanNash Foundation is inviting store guests to take part in its companywide fundraising effort to promote homeownership with Habitat for Humanity. The SpartanNash Foundation’s fundraising effort to secure shelter will run Feb. 10-21, supporting local Habitat for Humanity partners in eight states.

The SpartanNash Foundation was formed in 2015 and is the charitable giving arm of Grand Rapid, Michigan-based SpartanNash. It’s focused on providing financial support to nonprofit partners who align with its mission to end hunger, provide shelter, support military heroes and advance diversity and inclusion initiatives.

During its new 12-day scan campaign, store guests who visit participating SpartanNash-owned retail stores or fuel centers will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 or round up to the nearest dollar at the checkout register. Participating stores include Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Family Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, Ada Fresh Market, ValuLand, SunMart, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, Econofoods, No Frills and Dillonvale IGA stores in eight states.

One hundred percent of all funds raised during the scan campaign will go directly to 49 local Habitats’ homebuilding initiatives. SpartanNash underwrites the costs to run the scan campaign, contributes funding and encourages associates to volunteer with local Habitat partners.

“The SpartanNash Foundation supports community nonprofit organizations that provide hunger relief, secure shelter, support our military heroes and advance diversity and inclusion,” said Meredith Gremel, VP of corporate affairs and communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “Through our retail scan campaigns, we have developed many strong partnerships with local Habitats, and we are excited to join with our store guests, associates and Habitat partners to continue to build stronger communities in 2021.”

Since 2006, nearly $2.1 million has been raised to support local Habitat affiliates’ homebuilding initiatives. Last year alone, more than $827,000 was granted through the SpartanNash Foundation’s companywide scan campaigns, benefitting local Habitat for Humanity, patriotic and food pantry partners.

SpartanNash's campaign comes at a time when the pandemic is still very much a concern and, as Habitat to Humanity points out, the longer this pandemic and its economic shocks continue, the more the current situation also becomes a housing emergency.

Habitat for Humanity’s is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash operates 153 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, the company distributes grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.