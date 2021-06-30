SpartanNash Raises $243K+ for Special Olympics

The SpartanNash Foundation has donated $243,750 to Special Olympics to advance support and inclusion programs for people with intellectual disabilities. The donation will support Special Olympics athletes and the Summer Games in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“The 2021 Summer Games will mark the first large in-person event for Special Olympics Michigan athletes in over one and a half years,” said Tim Hileman, president and CEO of Special Olympics Michigan. “This would not be possible without the incredible support of SpartanNash.”

On May 5-18, SpartanNash stores – encompassing Family Fare, Forest Hills Foods, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market – teamed up to raise funds for Special Olympics. Store customers were also invited to donate $1, $5 or $10 or round up at any checkout lane or online through Fast Lane. Sixty-eight SpartanNash stores in Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin offer Fast Lane as an online shopping option.

“We are so thankful for the SpartanNash team and community, in having such a successful fundraising campaign for Special Olympics,” said Hileman. “There is no cost for our athletes to participate in Special Olympics, and these funds are so important in getting our athletes back to the fields of competition.”

“SpartanNash is a proud employer and supporter of the talented Special Olympics athletes who have shown incredible perseverance and determination to achieve their goals in spite of the challenges they faced during the pandemic,” said Adrienne Chance, VP, communications for SpartanNash and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion programs in our workplace and communities continues to be a key focus for SpartanNash and the foundation.”

Since 1985, SpartanNash and its charitable giving arm have donated more than $9.7 million and thousands of volunteer hours through their partnership with Special Olympics. SpartanNash has been the presenting sponsor of the Special Olympics Michigan Summer Games since 1985, and the Minnesota Summer Games since 2003.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.



