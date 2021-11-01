Publix Teams Up with Special Olympics to Support Athletes

Publix Super Markets continues its partnership with Special Olympics with a unique donation program that not only benefits the event, but also helps improve sales for the retailer and its suppliers.

Publix's annual Torch Icon Campaign, held Jan. 7-18, enables shoppers to support their state athletes with a simple donation during checkout for as little as $1 or a specific desired amount.

As an incentive to donate, customers will receive more than $10 in coupons, including exclusive savings on Procter & Gamble brands like Pampers, Luvs, Olay, Gillette, Secret, Old Spice, Always, Tampax and Vicks. Not only do shoppers save on grocery items while helping raise money for the Special Olympics, but Publix and its suppliers also have the potential to increase sales.

For its third quarter ending Sept. 26, 2020, Publix’s sales were $11.1 billion, an 18.3% increase from $9.3 billion in 2019.

Donating to Special Olympics helps promote inclusion and acceptance for people with intellectual disabilities. Since 1993, almost $56 million has been raised through the Torch Icon Campaign, giving athletes the chance to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience pure joy through the transformative power of sports alongside family, friends and their local communities.

"At Publix, our mission is to be involved as responsible citizens within our communities," said Dwaine Stevens, Publix director of community relations. "Our support of Special Olympics began more than 40 years ago, recognizing their impact as a means to build strong communities then, and this legacy continues today as we are proud to be an employer of choice among more than 800 Special Olympic athletes across our seven-state operating area. We offer our athletes more than just a job — we offer a fulfilling career and an extension of family. We are proud to join our communities in doing good together.”

Other corporate campaigns that Publix participates in include Feeding America, Food for Sharing, Children’s Miracle Network, March of Dimes, Tools for School, United Way and Publix Serves Day.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Florida-based Publix has 1,264 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.