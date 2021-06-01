Publix Florida Locations Ready to Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine

Amid criticism of a slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Publix Super Markets is collaborating with the Florida Department of Health to help distribute vaccinations at its locations in the state.

During a Jan. 5 press conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the collaboration between Publix and the state health department, allowing the retailer to distribute approximately 15,000 doses of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine to customers age 65 and older.

“It’s our privilege to work with Gov. DeSantis as a distributor of this important vaccine. We’re grateful to play a role in helping to protect the health and well-being of people at risk of serious complications from the coronavirus,” said Publix VP of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “We look forward to a time when everyone who wants a vaccination is able to receive one.”

The vaccine will initially be available at 22 stores in Citrus, Hernando and Marion counties. Participating store locations are:

Store #438, Belleview Commons, 10135 SE U.S. Highway 441, Belleview

Store #1132, Brooksville Square, 19390 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville

Store #797, Crystal Springs Shopping Center, 6760 W. Gulf To Lake Highway, Crystal River

Store #1616, Rainbow Square Shopping Center, 11352 N. Williams St., Suite 400, Dunnellon

Store #475, Shoppes of Citrus Hills, 2685 N. Forest Ridge Blvd., Hernando

Store #1193, Shoppes of Sugarmill Woods, 9525 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa

Store #1448, Publix Plaza Inverness, 1012 W. Main St., Inverness

Store #61, Forty East Shopping Center, 3450 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala

Store #404, Pearl Britain Plaza, 2647 NE 35 th St., Ocala

Store #419, Churchill Square, 303 SE 17 th St., Ocala

Store #733, Heather Island Plaza, 7578 SE Maricamp Road, Suite 100, Ocala

Store #856, Heath Brook Commons, 5400 SW College Road, Suite 200, Ocala

Store #1201, Canopy Oak Center, 8075 SW Highway 200, Unit 111, Ocala

Store #1289, Park View Commons, 3035 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala

Store #1365, The Shops at Foxwood, 2765 NW 49 th Ave., Suite 301, Ocala

Store #1477 Grand Oaks Town Center, 2575 SW 42 nd St., Suite 100, Ocala

Store #411, Publix at Seven Hills, 160 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill

Store #457, Lakewood Plaza, 4365 Commercial Way, Spring Hill

Store #630, Publix at Barclay, 14371 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill

Store #813, Mariner Commons, 4158 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill

Store #1282, Shoppes at Avalon, 13455 County Line Road, Spring Hill

Store #1198, The Shoppes at Glen Lakes, 9595 Commercial Way, Weeki Wachee

Vaccinations are by appointment only, starting Jan. 7. Customers can make an appointment by using an online reservation system. Each store can schedule approximately 120 Moderna COVID‑19 vaccinations per day, while supplies last.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. recently provided a supply update for its vaccine, indicating that it was increasing the base-case global production estimate from 500 million to 600 million doses for 2021. The biotechnology company said that it's continuing to invest and add staff to create up to potentially 1 billion doses for 2021.

Moderna reported that approximately 18 million doses have been supplied to the U.S. government to date. The vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 18, 2020.

Vaccinations at Publix pharmacies are provided at no cost. Customers with insurance will need to bring their insurance cards, and customers without insurance will need to provide their driver’s licenses or Social Security numbers.

The retailer is also in communication with the other six states in its operating area to provide COVID-19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

Other grocery retailers like The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. revealed in November that they were also teaming up with the Department of Health and Human Services to administer free COVID-19 vaccines.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Florida-based Publix has 1,264 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.