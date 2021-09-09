Stop & Shop Reintroduces Freshness Guarantee

Reaffirming its commitment to offering fresh, high-quality products across its 400-plus stores, Stop & Shop has relaunched its Freshness Guarantee. The pledge ensures that if a perishable product bought in Stop & Shop’s meat, seafood, produce, dairy, bakery, floral or deli department doesn’t meet a customer’s standards for freshness and quality, they can return the item and receive double their money back.

“Stop & Shop’s Freshness Guarantee allows us to show how committed we are to providing our shoppers with the freshest products,” said Gordon Reid, president of Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop. “We want our customers to shop us with confidence, and this program makes it clear just how important it is to us that we deliver the highest quality standards across all our stores.”

Customers who want to return a perishable item that does not meet their expected standards can do so at any of the supermarket’s stores across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey, regardless of the store where they originally bought it.

When customers bring in a product, package and/or receipt, Stop & Shop will offer refunds as follows:

In-Store Purchases: Stop & Shop will refund purchases up to 30 days from the date of sale. If a customer receipt is presented, the refund will be issued to the original form of payment. Those who no longer have a receipt will receive a store credit.

Home Delivery and Store Pickup: The grocer will refund purchases made online within seven days of the order’s pickup or delivery date through its Customer Care Center, which can be contacted at 1-800-767-7772 Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-7 p.m. ET and Saturday 8-5 p.m. ET. Purchases will be verified before being refunded to the original form of payment.

The Freshness Guarantee excludes “reduced for quick sale” and markdown items. Stop & Shop reserves the right to limit refunds based on misuse, or where prohibited by law.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.