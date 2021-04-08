Stop & Shop Exec Among InMarket’s Lift Leader Award Winners

Rachel Stephens, VP of digital marketing and loyalty at Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop, was named one of the winners of the inaugural Lift Leader Awards, presented by digital marketing provider InMarket. The awards honor the individuals and organizations who employed real-time engagement and insights to spur growth for their organizations.

Winners were chosen for their innovation, adaptivity and optimization efforts across three program categories in which their efforts made a measurable impact: omnichannel/multi-touch attribution marketing, marketing optimization and holistic marketing.

In the omnichannel marketing/multi-touch attribution marketing category, Stephens was recognized for her use of InMarket’s LCI attribution solution, which helped her better understand the effect of Stop & Shop’s advertising by channel and impression. These learnings helped drive visits, revenue, loyalty and lifetime value while boosting the efficiency of marketing programs.

The other winners were Lindsay Blanch, SVP, head of decision science at Boston-based advertising agency Hill Holliday (marketing optimization), and Alison O’Keefe, VP of marketing at Cincinnati-based Frisch’s Restaurants Inc. (holistic marketing).

“Understanding the challenges posed to marketers over the past year, we’re celebrating the individuals who leveraged real-time engagement and data insights to respond quickly to consumer needs, while driving growth for their companies,” noted InMarket founder and CEO Todd Dipaola. “Our Lift Leaders’ success stories are not only inspiring, but they also showcase a roadmap for how data-driven growth is possible even during fast-changing and uncertain times.”

Stop & Shop also recently received the Clarion Award for communications excellence, in recognition of its outreach efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, from the Springfield, Mo.-based Association for Women in Communications.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.

Austin, Texas-based InMarket holds more than 27 patents across location, attribution and digital marketing. Its nationwide team operates more than 20 states.