FreshDirect VP of Public Affairs Honored for Community Outreach

FreshDirect VP of Public Affairs Larry Scott Blackmon Jr. has received the Outstanding Alumni Brother of the Year Award from Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., the first Black Greek Letter Organization established in the United States, and the highest individual award that Alpha Phi Alpha can give to a graduate chapter brother. The two-year appointment was presented to Blackmon at the 2021 Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity biannual general convention, which took place in Indianapolis. The award aims to increase Alpha activity and involvement, promote outreach and service to the community, encourage cooperation and collaboration, and spur academic excellence.

“The competition is fierce and internationally inclusive as well,” noted Dr. Willis L. Lonzer III, general president of Baltimore-based Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. “In light of these considerations, congratulations are definitely due and well earned by Brother Larry Blackmon Jr. We are proud to see him represent the 'Best of Us.’”

Born and raised in New York, Blackmon heads up the public affairs division at Bronx, N.Y.-based FreshDirect, growing current partnerships, seeking out new relationships and acting as a key company spokesman. He’s also the director of such community-driven programs as March 2020’s FreshDirect Operation 5-Borough Food Drive, held at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Larry has spearheaded several of FreshDirect's major community initiatives and is highly respected by local elected officials and community leaders,” said Farhan Siddiqi, the company’s interim CEO. “This recognition is a true testament to Larry’s steadfast dedication, hard work and leadership in the communities FreshDirect serves, especially here in the Bronx, which we call home. We are proud to congratulate our esteemed colleague on this prestigious award.”

Developed and launched in partnership with the five New York City borough presidents to help solve rising food insecurity in New York City, the Operation 5-Borough Food Drive allowed FreshDirect to donate and distribute more than 215,000 boxes of food to needy New York City residents, with the borough presidents directing the donations to partner institutions in each of their communities.

Acquired by Ahold Delhaize and Centerbridge Partners in January 2021, FreshDirect delivers directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia. A division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, Ahold Delhaize USA operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.