David McInerney Out at FreshDirect

Ahold Delhaize has revealed that David McInerney, co-founder and CEO of e-grocer FreshDirect, which was recently acquired by the global retail conglomerate, has stepped down from the helm, effective May 5, although will remain in an advisory role through the end of October. Farhan Siddiqi, Ahold Delhaize’s chief digital officer, has taken over as interim CEO, with overall leadership responsibility.

“FreshDirect has been an amazing, life-changing, 20-year adventure for me,” noted McInerney. “I have been so fortunate to have worked alongside an incredible team of talented, dedicated people who all share the same passion for our mission – to make great fresh food easy to get. Our amazing farmers, ranchers and fishermen have inspired me every day as partners, teachers and true friends. With the commitment and support of Frans, Farhan and the entire Ahold Delhaize team, FreshDirect is in excellent hands and well positioned for continued success.”

“On behalf of Ahold Delhaize, I want to thank David for his dedication and leadership over the past two decades,” said Siddiqi. “As co-founder, David has been instrumental in establishing FreshDirect’s philosophy in bringing the best fresh and high-quality products to people’s doorsteps in the Tri-State Area. We will ensure a smooth transition and honor FreshDirect’s unique customer-focused and food-centric culture and deep connection with its suppliers. FreshDirect’s customers will continue to enjoy the high-quality fresh food, great-tasting products and stellar service for which FreshDirect is known.”

A search has begun for a new CEO to lead FreshDirect in its next phase of growth as part of the Ahold Delhaize organization.

Last November, Ahold Delhaize and New York-based Centerbridge Partners entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bronx, New York-based FreshDirect. The sale closed on Jan. 5 of this year.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.