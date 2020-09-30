FreshDirect Gives Office Space to Nonprofit

Online grocer FreshDirect is providing office space to charitable partner NY Common Pantry (NYCP), a nonprofit that seeks reduce hunger while promoting dignity, health and self-sufficiency for local populations, at no cost to the organization. NYCP’s Bronx, New York-based corporate employees will move into FreshDirect’s Bronx headquarters this month.

Since February, FreshDirect and NYCP have been partners in preventing food insecurity. The grocer contributes to NYCP through point-of-sale donations that directly benefit the organization, and this past July, FreshDirect customers donated $1 million to NYCP in less than five months. With more than $1.5 million raised to date, the organizations are on track to reach the $2 million mark by Thanksgiving, a time when there’s usually greater need, but, amid the pandemic, there will probably been even more.

Under the partnership, FreshDirect customers can help NYCP through a variety of easy donation options, ranging from $1.25, the cost of one pantry meal, to $100, the cost of one year of pantry groceries for a needy family on FreshDirect.com. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, NYCP’s volunteers were no longer available, so FreshDirect turned over part of its operation to sourcing, packing and delivering food to the organization’s facilities. Additionally, the retailer’s food, merchant and operations experts provide ongoing professional mentorship to the NYCP team.

“Food insecurity continues to grow, and we’re committed to help NY Common Pantry’s mission to reduce hunger by helping to raise funds and supporting its operations,” said FreshDirect CEO David McInerney. “Sharing space with NY Common Pantry in our Bronx headquarters allows us to provide mentorship, best practices and resources to the NYCP team on-site, enabling them to continue the incredible work they do every day.”

“Our partnership with FreshDirect continues to grow in mutually beneficial ways,” noted Stephen Grimaldi, executive director of NY Common Pantry, which has distributed more than 6.2 million meals so far this year. “Access to additional office space close to our Choice Pantry in the Bronx is important for us, so having our staff nearby at FreshDirect headquarters is wonderful. Further, it allows the team at FreshDirect to learn more about the communities we collectively serve, as well as about the tightrope so many New Yorkers walk when it comes to accessing enough fresh, culturally appropriate and nutritious food. Finally, the donations we receive from FreshDirect customers enable us to continue our mission to address food insecurity throughout New York City.”

FreshDirect delivers directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia.