FreshDirect Surpasses Job Creation Promise to NYC

Over the past three years, online grocer FreshDirect has hired more than 1,500 employees from the Bronx, going above and beyond a commitment it made to New York City that it would hire at least 1,000 employees from the borough as part of the company’s move to the South Bronx.

“Having 1,000 Bronx residents on staff meets our goal and is an important milestone for locals who stood with FreshDirect and publicly supported the project,” noted David McInerney, CEO and co-founder of the e-grocer. “Moreover, it underscores our commitment to the city on our local hiring.”

FreshDirect operates a cutting-edge facility in the Bronx, where its headquarters campus opened last year. Every week, the company hires about 30 people, out of which 60% to 80% hail from the Bronx. The number of Bronx-based active employees has risen every year for the past few years, and now accounts for about a third of FreshDirect’s total workforce.

“It was important when FreshDirect announced its move to the Bronx that the jobs the company created would go to Bronx residents,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. “The company’s hiring statistics make it clear that FreshDirect has done the work to provide borough residents with the opportunities for jobs and careers that were not previously available to them. Our borough has seen record drops in unemployment over the past decade, and FreshDirect is an important part of that story. I commend FreshDirect for their commitment to local hiring, and I look forward to continuing to work with the company to create new career paths for Bronx residents at all levels of their organization.”

The jobs offered by FreshDirect, which range from temporary to full-time positions, encompass such fields as accounting, human resources, shipping and quality control positions, along with work in the plant and in transportation.

The company has also partnered with residents of local public housing on employment initiatives.

Bronx, N.Y.-based FreshDirect delivers directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia. In 2016, the company launched FoodKick, an on-demand business that caters to the needs of urbanites with a curated selection of food, alcohol and essentials, all delivered in as little as an hour.