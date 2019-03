Progressive Grocer was invited to FreshDirect’s Bronx, N.Y., campus – where it moved from its former Long Island City, N.Y., digs last July – to check out the pure-play e-grocer’s new home.

After a whirlwind tour of the extensive state-of-the-art facility, conducted by COO Tim Knoll and Chief Merchandising Officer Scott Crawford – Progressive Grocer’s Bridget Goldschmidt sat down with CEO David McInerney and Chief Growth Officer P.J. Oleksak to learn more about the company’s current plans and future direction, in part 1 of our interview with the executives ...

Progressive Grocer: Your move to the Bronx campus was a very big milestone in the company and was covered extensively in the press. We covered it, too. What exactly has the move to the Bronx campus meant for FreshDirect?

David McInerney: If you think about it, as FreshDirect, we’ve had 16-plus years of trial and error and learnings. And this, in essence, is the culmination of those 16 years of learnings, where efficiency is a piece, but most importantly, what we built and what we strive to do is really just get the highest-quality food directly to [shoppers], when you think about the 30-something different temperature zones, and, frankly, space and the efficiency of moving product through [the] building, and minimal touching [of fresh product].

[We also have] more space in areas like the fish-cutting room. We have the space to bring it into a specific room just to cut it. Cutting it to order, directly into the customer’s bag. At the highest level, it’s taking all of the learnings that we had over the years and redesigning them in this facility.

This facility is sort of the culmination of that. It is, I’d say, 98 percent right. There’s still some tweaking that we’ll have to do, but ... bags, right? Boxes were a big issue for us in Long Island City. We had hardwired our old headquarters to use boxes. Eighteen years ago, that made sense. We had to evolve it into the bags. We’re shipping them in heavy, hard-sided totes so the product gets protected, too.

P.J. Oleksak: I think about what this building has afforded us in three different ways. So, the food and the quality. We were already so strong with our high-quality food, but this helps us take it to the next level with [multiple] temperature zones and things like that.

Also, a lot of R&D in our kitchens. We have significantly more space to build out all of that great food product, which we know is super-important to our customer base. And just expanding the assortment overall – there’s more space, so that we can do that. From a service side, it’s enabled us to really change the game in how we service our customers. Not only even better quality and execution, but doing things like launching same-day [delivery] with FreshDirect.

That was always a part of the design and the plan when we launched [curated food delivery service] FoodKick a few years back. We knew that time was continuing to compress, and consumers’ expectations were evolving. Just how they live their life is different. One of the very cool things that this infrastructure affords us, is this idea of continuing to compress that timeframe with which a customer can place an order, and then receive it from us in an efficient manner, which is super-important.

Continuously evolving that service and enhancing it for our customers is a big piece of what we now can do here. And last is just simply expansion. It’s a high-class problem, but a real problem, nonetheless: We had outgrown our space, so we can grow now, which we’re really excited about.

Progressive Grocer: So, in the time that FreshDirect has been in business, how would you say that the whole e-grocery proposition has evolved?

DM: The obvious is the acceptance from 15 years ago to today. The acceptance is there, the evolution to today, and where we see the evolution over the next few years is even more significant.

Let’s first talk about the comfort level, right? Are people comfortable ordering food online? The acceptance is there for that, but the expectation now is very high, as a consumer. [As they’re] switching from bricks and mortar to online, the level of expectation in the quality of the food that they’ll be receiving is even higher.

And the level of trust that they’re putting into us is even higher to actually execute on that. Years ago, it was acceptable to say, “Place an order today, and we’ll deliver it to you tomorrow morning.” That's now evolving to, “No, I want to place the order this morning and get it this evening.” That time compression will continue even more, when you think about customized shopping experiences where we should know who you are and understand what it is that you’re looking for is higher.

I think a big part of this is on the communication piece as well, and the remediation side of things. When you have a problem with an order, it was once acceptable to give a credit for the item. We’ve evolved our thinking to say, “No, if you have a problem, it’s something we’re going to replace for you as quick as humanly possible.”

PJO: Consumers’ lifestyles, and their relationship with food and what they’re interested in, are changing. When you think about the Millennial – we call it Millennial mindset because it extends beyond even an age. People are much more comfortable buying almost anything online.

There’s also the fact [that] people care more about the quality of the food they’re eating. They care more about the food than even potentially a luxury brand, nowadays. Having a really great high-quality product, and the acceptance, and getting more comfortable shopping online, it’s just a very big macro trend that we think is going to open up that market to just a much larger set of consumers, which we think is exciting because we also want to help [create] great access to high-quality food.