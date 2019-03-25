FreshDirect Equal to Ecommerce Delivery, Sourcing Challenges

Progressive Grocer was invited to FreshDirect’s Bronx, N.Y., campus – where it moved from its former Long Island City, N.Y., digs last July – to check out the pure-play e-grocer’s new home.

After a whirlwind tour of the extensive state-of-the-art facility, conducted by COO Tim Knoll and Chief Merchandising Officer Scott Crawford –Progressive Grocer’s Bridget Goldschmidt sat down with CEO David McInerney and Chief Growth Officer P.J. Oleksak to find out the company’s approach to deliveries and food sourcing, as well as what they see as the future of grocery ecommerce, in part 2 of our interview with the executives ...

Progressive Grocer: In terms of transporting and delivering food, what are the most challenging products to get right and make sure that they come in peak condition?

David McInerney: For sure, it’s the fresh food, and that runs the entire gamut. There are two pieces to that. The first piece is the consumer’s expectation is that everything should always be perfect. That’s very, very challenging when it comes to fresh food that isn’t always necessarily perfect.

We buy strawberries from a farm in California. You want strawberries that are really ripe and red. The challenge with that is the riper they get, the more fragile they get. So you want to handle them as little as possible by taking out things like distribution centers and allowing them to go directly packed … at the farm onto the truck, come straight across to one location. When they land here, they come on a pallet and go directly in front of the pick phase. And now we’re picking those strawberries directly from that pallet directly into the customer’s bag. While those strawberries are sitting there resting at the pick phase, they’re also at the right temperature. That helps quality.

When you think about fruit, and you think about citrus now, these [Sumo Citrus seedless mandarins, which were offered in bowls in various locations at the time of Progressive Grocer’s visit] happened to be really fantastic. That’s why they’re around me.

Progressive Grocer: Right, I noticed that.

DM: We put fruit around [the office] every day, and it changes throughout the season. These are really good right now because this is the end of the season, and they’re picking. You can even open it up and try it. You see how easy they peel, too, right? Part of our strategy is to get people to eat the food that’s best at a particular time.

Let’s just take fruit. Fruit changes throughout the year. These are particularly good right now. Six months from now, in June and July, citrus just isn’t going to be good. People don’t know that, so they’re still going to order citrus. Our way around that is our star rating system. What we do is, we have a team of people that go through and rate every single prototype, and we have over 600 items. And they literally do just that. They cut them, and they taste them, and they give it a rating of one to five stars. One star means it’s not good, don’t buy it. And that’s a very counterintuitive retail thought, to sell something that you’re saying isn’t good.

Our thought there is full transparency, building trust. Now conversely, at the same time, there will likely be another product that’s really good, that we may rate it four or five stars. Because the consumer trusts us, they will buy the four- or five-star item, and not buy these that we may have to sell. We may have to sell citrus in the summer.

So we’re naturally affording a better experience. And we do the same thing in seafood, right? Because part of the challenge that online is, how do you replicate that experience that a consumer is used to having when they walk into a store and say, “What’s good today?” By going onto our site and seeing what’s good and what’s rated high on seafood, we’re naturally giving them the better products. That’s No. 1.

No. 2 is, how do you get those good products in the first place? How do you – even if it isn’t citrus season – get the best citrus? We have devoted years, 10-plus years, of teams of people traveling around the world. What we focus on is identifying the best specialist growers. So there’s a grower for this orange. There is a fisherman for [our] swordfish. There’s a fisherman for our codfish; there’s a grower of our lamb and our turkeys. We found the best ones.

Then we took it a step further and convince them to give us the top 10 percent of what they have in their crop. So now we’re at least starting with great product, right? So we identified a source, we can buy that product, we have to get it here as quickly as possible. We then have to get it to the customer as quickly as possible. But before we even get to the customer, we have to process it. We have to filet the fish, we have to cut the meat, we have to either wash or pick the produce. We have to pack it carefully and get it to them. So it’s a relatively sophisticated system to actually get a really great piece of fish or a great piece of meat or a great cheese to a customer.