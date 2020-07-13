FreshDirect Supports Community Agriculture

FreshDirect has added subscription-free community supported agriculture (CSA) boxes to its summer offerings. The online grocer said that CSA boxes make sense as home cooking has seen a significant increase amid the pandemic.

The three available boxes feature a selection of local vegetables from different Northeast farms:

Hepworth Farms Organic Box : Gail and Amy Hepworth run a third generation organic farm in the Hudson Valley that has been pioneering better growing practices for the soil, and, veggies, and farm workers. This farm share box is the pinnacle of summer, bursting with fresh herbs and veggies. In August, customers can expect a 5-pound organic tomato box as well.

: Gail and Amy Hepworth run a third generation organic farm in the Hudson Valley that has been pioneering better growing practices for the soil, and, veggies, and farm workers. This farm share box is the pinnacle of summer, bursting with fresh herbs and veggies. In August, customers can expect a 5-pound organic tomato box as well. Lancaster Farm Fresh Organic Box : This classic veggie box is a delicious offering of fresh vegetables from the 150 farm partners that make up the growing co-op in Pennsylvania. In August, customers can find a tomato box that's a mix of heirlooms and cherry tomatoes. In the fall, FreshDirect will carry a "pretty on the inside" veggie box filled with imperfect, large- and small-sized veggies.

: This classic veggie box is a delicious offering of fresh vegetables from the 150 farm partners that make up the growing co-op in Pennsylvania. In August, customers can find a tomato box that's a mix of heirlooms and cherry tomatoes. In the fall, FreshDirect will carry a "pretty on the inside" veggie box filled with imperfect, large- and small-sized veggies. Dig Box (from Dig Acres):FreshDirect partnered up with Dig Acres in the Hudson Valley to launch an exclusive box that can be found at Dig restaurants or at FreshDirect. This personal box is a smaller offering intended for someone who shops for one or a couple who wants one dinner in a box.

The boxes range in price from $13.99 for the Dig Box to $29.99 for the larger two boxes.

In June, FreshDirect began offering two-hour delivery in Manhattan, Brooklyn and parts of Queens in order to keep up with the demand it is seeing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FreshDirect operates throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, as well as the District of Columbia.