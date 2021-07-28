FreshDirect Welcomes New York Shoppers Aboard ‘Rosé Express’

Pure-play online grocer FreshDirect has launched Rosé Express service in the Hamptons and Montauk, on New York’s Long Island. The new offering provides same-day service along with 2-hour wine, beer and spirits delivery to residents and customers at the well-known summer resorts as part of the company’s ongoing expansion and adaptation to meet evolving shopper needs during and after the pandemic.

Accordingly, FreshDirect has debuted a special Rosé Express-branded vehicle stopping daily at various locations, delivering rosé and other popular wines, beer and spirits locally. Further, the e-grocer will host select activations throughout the rest of the summer, with more details to be revealed at a later date. FreshDirect is also curating a special social media series on its social channels, with the aim of capturing the fun and excitement of summer.

“With the anticipated summer season underway, there’s certainly cause for celebration with family and friends, and we are thrilled to launch Rosé Express, providing service, ease and speed [at] new levels,” said Farhan Siddiqi, interim CEO of Bronx, N.Y.-based FreshDirect. “As a leader in food home delivery, we are always looking for new ways to enhance our customers’ shopping experience.”

FreshDirect’s expanded alcohol service to the Hamptons and Montauk will also be included in the e-retailer’s Summer of Savings. This summer, delivery pass members get 5% off every order with the code DPSAVE, and all customers can obtain free delivery with the code FDFREE.

Acquired by Ahold Delhaize and Centerbridge Partners in January 2021, FreshDirect delivers directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia. A division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, Ahold Delhaize USA operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.