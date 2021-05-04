FreshDirect Offering Restaurant-Inspired Products

The pandemic has spurred restaurants to expand their business models and bottom lines by selling their signature products at retail to consumers spending more time cooking at home. Aided by online grocer FreshDirect’s expert merchant team, three well-known New York City eateries — Carbone, Milk Bar and Nam Wah — are rolling out the following restaurant-inspired products for customers to prepare in their own kitchens.

Located in Greenwich Village, Carbone has teamed with FreshDirect to launch a line of pasta sauces. Paying tribute to the great New York City Italian-American restaurants of the mid-20th century, these sauces aim to elevate any pasta dish to a new level.

Founded in the East Village by James Beard award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi, Milk Bar , a sweet (and sometimes savory) shop that’s been creating its own twist on classic desserts since 2008, is now offering its unexpected baked goods on FreshDirect.

Having opened as a tea parlor and bakery way back in 1920 in downtown Chinatown, Nom Wah eventually became famous for its dim sum and is launching a line of dumplings with FreshDirect.

Last November, the news broke that FreshDirect would be acquired by retail conglomerate Ahold Delhaize, which operates numerous grocery store chains in the United States. The acquisition was completed in January.

Bronx, New York-based FreshDirect delivers directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia.