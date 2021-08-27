Stop & Shop Now Taking EBT Card Payments for Online SNAP Purchases

Those who use SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits at Stop & Shop can now pay with an EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card when placing online orders for Stop & Shop Pickup and Delivery. This applies to all families and individuals paying with SNAP funds at all stores in Stop & Shop’s five-state market area of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, as well as those receiving delivery in New Hampshire.

Stop & Shop customers can add their EBT card to their online account to shop using their SNAP funds. While looking for groceries online, SNAP customers can sort products to show eligible items, and a “SNAP Eligible” label will appear within the product details. At checkout, customers can choose the “Apply SNAP benefits” option and the amount to charge to their EBT card, permitting personalized budgeting throughout the month.

“Offering EBT payment online is an integral part of Stop & Shop’s commitment to serving our communities,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid. “We’re proud to make access to healthy food more accessible and convenient, especially for those impacted by the pandemic.”

Although SNAP customers can use their benefits to buy eligible food and grocery items online, they will need to use an alternative credit/debit card or checking account for any items not eligible for SNAP, as well as for fees, taxes or driver tips. Stop & Shop Pickup orders have a $2.95 fee, while Stop & Shop Delivery orders have a $9.95 fee for orders under $100, and a $6.95 fee for orders greater than $100. As always, SNAP customers can also use their EBT cards for eligible food and grocery purchases at any of Stop & Shop’s more than 400 stores. Further, those who prefer to use Instacart may now also use their SNAP benefits to buy groceries from Stop & Shop.

Stop & Shop joins fellow Ahold Delhaize USA sister banners Food Lion, The Giant Co. and Giant Food in recently rolling out or expanding online SNAP purchases, as well as Schnucks, Tops, Aldi, Price Chopper, Publix Super Market, Save Mart and many more.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States. Publix is No. 11, Aldi is No. 24, Tops is No. 28, Save Mart is No. 51, Price Chopper is No. 56 and Schnucks is No. 64 on The PG 100.