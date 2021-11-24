Little Giant Farmer’s Market Introduces EBT SNAP For Same-Day Delivery Via Instacart

Following approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, Little Giant Farmer’s Market, an independent supermarket chain in the greater Atlanta area, has launched EBT SNAP payment for same-day delivery via Instacart. The program enables EBT SNAP participants, many of whom have transportation issues that limit their ability to visit stores, to use their benefits to purchase fresh food and pantry staples online from all of Little Giant’s locations.

Little Giant launched its online ordering service with Instacart earlier this year, and adding EBT SNAP benefits to the mix will only further the grocer’s efforts to make it easier for shoppers to buy essential products.

“Making fresh food and essential items accessible to more people in our community is our sole mission, so this partnership directly aligns with Little Giant’s company values,” said Jackson Mitchell, CEO of Jonesboro, Ga.-based Little Giant. “We are excited for the opportunity to offer this service to our EBT SNAP customers and appreciate the imperative work both Instacart and the DHS have done to make this happen.”

"Providing people access to the food they love is at the core of Instacart's mission,” noted David Healy, who oversees retail partnerships at San Francisco-based Instacart. “We’re proud to partner with Little Giant Farmer’s Market to provide more households with a convenient and accessible way to get their fresh food and pantry staples. Expanding EBT SNAP to reach same-day online grocery delivery is important to help people access the food they need, and we look forward to introducing this payment integration across the greater Atlanta area in partnership with Little Giant.”

EBT SNAP recipients can now shop Little Giant on the Instacart website and mobile app, where available. Once they’ve created an Instacart customer profile, a customer can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment in their profile. They’ll need a secondary form of payment for nonfood items like taxes, tips and fees, per federal SNAP guidelines. Customers can then enter their ZIP code to determine whether they’re near a participating retailer, and begin shopping and selecting items from among retailers’ EBT-eligible products. Once items are added to their cart, customers will be able to choose how much of their benefits they would like to allocate to the order. Customers can place orders for delivery or pickup for receipt in as fast as an hour, or the orders can be scheduled several days ahead.

To help subsidize costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart will waive delivery or pickup fees through Dec. 31, on up to the first three EBT SNAP orders for each customer with a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account.

Helped by such companies as Mercato and ThryveAI, smaller grocers have been steadily adopting the option for shoppers to use their EBT SNAP benefits online.

A family-owned and -operated business serving the greater Atlanta community since 1984. Little Giant Farmer’s Market operates five community supermarkets in Riverdale, Jonesboro, Decatur, Newnan and Sargent, Ga. After being acquired by Atlanta-based Jackson Mitchell Holdings Inc. in 2019, the chain’s locations have undergone comprehensive remodels and updates.