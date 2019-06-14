Jackson Mitchell Holdings Acquires Independent Operator Little Giant Farmer’s Market

Jackson Mitchell Holdings Inc. has closed a deal to buy Little Giant Farmers Market Corp., an operator of five independent Georgia grocery stores. Little Giant will continue to operate under its current corporate structure as wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Jackson Mitchell Holdings. The locations acquired in the deal are in Riverdale, Jonesboro, Newnan (two stores) and Decatur.

The original Little Giant location, which opened in Riverdale in 1984, initially sold farm-fresh produce, along with some bakery and dairy offerings. In 2002, the retailer grew from a single farmers’ market-style operation to a full-service supermarket chain, expanding its product offerings and opening a flagship store in Jonesboro. The Decatur store followed in 2009, with the two Newnan stores debuting three years later.

“I’m very pleased with Jackson taking over this operation,” noted Little Giant owner Mickey Dixon, who is stepping down. “Little Giant has been my family away from family for the last 30 years, and I feel very confident about these great people going forward with our vision. I feel that they have the same morals and standards that align with our company values, and that is very important to me. The fact that they are honoring all employees by allowing them to continue to work here makes me feel good, and I am confident that I am leaving our loyal customers and employees in great hands.”

Little Giant currently employs 175 workers.

Jackson Mitchell, founder and CEO of Jackson Mitchell Holdings, is a fourth-generation member of his family’s business, Mitchell Grocery Corp., an Albertville, Ala.-based wholesale distributor where he has worked as the director of store development for the past five years, and which will become all five Little Giant stores’ primary wholesaler. While developing FreshTake, his own chain of grocery stores, he saw the potential to advance the Little Giant concept.

“It’s a unique opportunity to be a part of a great family-owned business that's stable, established and has great people,” said Mitchell, who aims to enhance each location and make the customer experience even better.

Future plans for the acquired stores include expanding variety across the aisles; adding fresh seafood, bulk foods and more grab-and-go options; putting a deli and bakery in all locations and expanding the deli and bakery offerings in the Newnan locations.

Additionally, Mitchell intends to engage customers by having the stores host community events, cookouts, truckload sales and other activities, and he eventually hopes to expand the Little Giant chain across the metro Atlanta area while also bringing his FreshTake stores to the area.