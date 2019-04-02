Kosher Independent Grocer Seasons Under New Ownership

Seasons, an independent kosher grocery, has new owners and is reopening one of its closed locations; it had declared bankruptcy in the fall of 2018.

Joseph Bistritzky, CEO of the Maramont Corp., a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based foodservice company, has purchased Seasons and will reopen a closed store in Scarsdale, N.Y. Before the bankruptcy filing, Seasons had just expanded beyond its base in New York City by opening a store in Maryland, with plans for an additional location in Ohio. Both of those stores closed, as well as the Scarsdale store and the one in Manhattan.

Seasons now operates six stores and expansion plans are on hold, although the management team is “charging full steam ahead,” according to a local news report.