Press enter to search
Close search

Kosher Independent Grocer Seasons Under New Ownership

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Kosher Independent Grocer Seasons Under New Ownership

02/04/2019
Kosher Supermarket Seasons Under New Ownership
Seasons is now under new management and plants to reopen one of its shuttered stores

Seasons, an independent kosher grocery, has new owners and is reopening one of its closed locations; it had declared bankruptcy in the fall of 2018.

Joseph Bistritzky, CEO of the Maramont Corp., a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based foodservice company, has purchased Seasons and will reopen a closed store in Scarsdale, N.Y. Before the bankruptcy filing, Seasons had just expanded beyond its base in New York City by opening a store in Maryland, with plans for an additional location in Ohio. Both of those stores closed, as well as the Scarsdale store and the one in Manhattan.

Seasons now operates six stores and expansion plans are on hold, although the management team is “charging full steam ahead,” according to a local news report.

“Together, we have years of familiarity with kosher food manufacturing and distribution,” Bistritzky said in a news release. “We have redeveloped the operational side of many businesses, by forming and training managerial teams to have a keen understanding of community relations and family interface.”

Related Content

Independent Grocer Seasons Kosher Supermarkets Files Chapter 11

Retailer recently has been plagued by reports of empty shelves

Variety, Number of Kosher for Passover Items Rising

OU sees demand for pet food, dish detergent, wine, among others

Whole Foods, Kayco Reveal Passover Product Lineup

Items tap into latest health-and-wellness trends

RELATED TOPICS