Whole Foods, Kayco Reveal Passover Product Lineup

Having collaborated for more than a decade, Whole Foods Market and kosher food distributor Kayco are now promising a wider selection of Passover choices than ever before.

“Our palates have gravitated toward creative cuisines and sophisticated food trends,” explains Harold Weiss, EVP of Bayonne, N.J.-based Kayco. “People today are genuinely interested in food – not just for the way it tastes, but how it’s produced and what that means to their overall health. They expect convenience, and they no longer want to choose between delicious and healthy just because it’s Passover.” “Like Whole Foods, Kayco is constantly seeking out innovative products and conscientious producers,” notes Christina Pearson, global category manager-grocery at the Austin, Texas-based natural food grocer. “Thanks to them, our customers will find new and traditional Passover items from the most trusted brands on our shelves every year.”

Over their years of partnership, Whole Foods and Kayco have offered more than 100 different products for Passover, including grape juice, baked goods, candies and matzo products, with organic, Fair Trade, vegan and natural options, including items free of gluten, GMOs, preservatives and artificial ingredients.

Starting in March 2019, All Whole Foods stores nationwide will carry a diverse selection of Passover favorites and new releases, including the following:

Kedem Biodynamic Grape Juice

Yehuda Matzoh: Organic Whole Wheat and Gluten-Free varieties (Everything, Original, Cinnamon, Unsalted)

Yehuda Regular, Panko-style, and Gluten-Free Matzoh Meal

Kedem Gourmet Tilapia Gefilte Fish

Sea Castle Seaweed Snacks

G efen Roasted Chestnuts

Glick’s Macaroons (regular and gluten-free varieties)

E ylon All-Natural Marshmallows (Vanilla and Vanilla Minis)

Harrison’s Bittersweet Chocolate Chips, Fruit Smiles, Jelly Rings and Fruit Slices

Additionally, Gefen Gluten-Free Pastas (shells, wide noodles, elbows, and lasagna) will be available at Whole Foods stores in many regions.

In 2019, Passover runs from April 19 through April 27.

Under its parent company, Seattle-based ecommerce behemoth Amazon, Whole Foods is No. 8 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.