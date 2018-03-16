Grocers Positioned to Embrace 'Next-Gen' Jewish Deli Dishes

Our Fathers specializes in traditional, hearty deli fare influenced by the cooler climates of the Eastern European origins of Ashkenazi Jewish cuisine. Ingredients like gribenes (crispy chicken skin) and knish (meat- and vegetable-filled dough balls) are among the specialties.

Meanwhile, the restaurant side of the eatery serves fresh, spicy Sephardic and Mizrahi Jewish cuisine inspired by Israeli, Middle Eastern and North African flavors. These are deep, complex and warm spice profiles from recipes like markouk (flatbread) layered with labne (yogurt cheese), radishes, schug (a chimichurri-like Israeli condiment made with parsley, cilantro, chiles and spices) and za’atar, a Middle Eastern spice blend. There’s also lamb on cinnamon sticks, and duck breast with cabbage braised in a pickled mango condiment called amba.

Deli Specialties

For grocerants looking to expand their deli selection to include traditional Jewish favorites, one trick is just to pile meats higher on sandwiches. Another must-have is a go-to Reuben recipe tasty enough to generate buzz and profits: House-fermented sauerkraut and Russian dressing are two ways to make a signature version. Making corned beef and/or pastrami in-house is within reach at most groceries, especially those equipped with the large-production kitchens and high-volume equipment needed to make a big batch of brine or authentic chicken stock for matzo ball soup.

At Our Fathers, beef brisket is brined for 14 days, and then smoked; rubbed with spices like black pepper, rosemary, coriander and cardamom; cooked; and wrapped and cooled down.

“We do not cook it for service until days later, when we use a long, slow steam to rethermalize and tenderize the meat,” explains DuBois. “It needs to be chilled down first, or it just doesn’t taste as good.”

The restaurant’s corned beef is a nine-day brine, followed by slow cooking in an industrial or controlled vapor technology (CVap) cabinet. This meat also is wrapped and cooled, but rethermalized for slightly less time and at a lower temperature than the pastrami. Corned beef is typically trimmed to be leaner, and a shorter rethermalized time avoids dryness. To-go sandwiches are wrapped in brown butcher paper to lock in heat and flavor before being bagged up.

Our Fathers has also become known for its “burnt ends,” a collection of the extra cuttings of pastrami and corned beef from parts where crispy crusted pieces collect.

“Our general manager is from the Midwest and has very fond memories of the burnt ends at Slyman’s Deli, in Cleveland, Ohio,” says DuBois. “We sell quarts of them on a first-come, first-serve basis, as they accumulate. People take them home to put in their eggs or hash or whatever.”

Smart Outsourcing

Bagels, another hallmark of Jewish delis, might prove to be a little trickier to make in-house for grocerants. Traditional forms require boiling first, then baking, and as DuBois describes, they can be label-intensive.