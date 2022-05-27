Giant Eagle Gives Shoppers a Break on Grocery Prices

Giant Eagle, Inc. has rolled out a new pricing initiative for its myPerks members that offers savings of up to 20% on more than 1,000 products. The lower prices are aimed at helping customers deal with higher inflationary prices and will be available at both Giant Eagle’s supermarkets and Market District locations.

“The past two years have been challenging for our communities and we recognize that value has become a necessity for our guests who are trying to maintain their budgets,” said Jannah Jablonowski, Giant Eagle spokesperson. “The understanding has inspired the launch of myPerks as we push beyond a traditional ‘loyalty program’ to deliver a meaningful value platform that supports our guests through today’s challenges and gives Giant Eagle the ability to expand and grow benefits as the world continues to shift, presenting new challenges for consumers.”

The items with myPerks pricing will be labeled with blue shelf tags and include both national brand and Giant Eagle brand items throughout several departments, such as meat, produce and dairy. The grocer has also extended the expiration of its myPerks points through the end of 2022 in an effort to provide customers with more time to accrue them.

“We are hopeful that our latest effort, the launch of myPerks pricing, will help ease the pressure of inflation for our guests who have been making difficult decisions about how to stretch their dollars,” Jablonowski continued.

With almost $10 billion in annual sales, Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. Giant Eagle was recently included in Progressive Grocer’s Top 10 Regional Operators to Watch. The company is also No. 36 on The PG 100, PG’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.