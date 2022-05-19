How Deep Discounters Keep Customers Coming Back

He asserts: “Our banner is built on the philosophy that we can offer outstanding value by focusing on a core assortment of products customers need every day, with a heavy emphasis on private label brands that are as good as, or better than, the national-brand equivalent.”

However, Bergmann also points out: “With a model like ours, it’s critical to find balance in the supply chain, ensuring just-in-time delivery to stores and promoting inventory turnover in our warehouse to protect the bottom line. Competing in the extreme-value category is fierce, and our focus must always be on how we can continue to provide value to our retail partners that in turn enables them to deliver outstanding value to consumers.”

For Dollar General, PG’s 2021 Retailer of the Year, which has been focused on aggressively growing its store count, along with its fresh and frozen offerings, it’s all about the ability “to provide convenient and affordable access to the everyday products they need and want,” observes Crystal Luce, senior director of public relations at the Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based retailer, which currently operates more than 18,000 stores in nearly every state.

According to Luce, Dollar General occupies a unique space as an extreme-value retailer.

“We strive to serve communities across the country as today’s neighborhood general store, as we are not a full-service grocer and don’t consider ourselves to be a dollar store,” she notes. “Our stores serve communities who might be miles away from the nearest grocery store and otherwise be forced to drive farther and pay more for their food and household necessities.”

Who’s Shopping

In addition to those in food deserts who need access to inexpensive groceries, extreme-value retailers are often dedicated to serving the broadest range of shoppers, because who doesn’t appreciate a bargain?

“At our core, saving people time and money is what we do, so it’s no surprise that our shoppers truly span all ages, locations and income brackets,” affirms Patton. “Every day, new customers are discovering just how much they can save by switching to Aldi. This ever-expanding following and support from our fans is what has propelled us to continue our coast-to-coast expansion.”

“Our shoppers span a variety of socioeconomic settings,” says Save A Lot’s Bergmann. “The common trait is they are all searching for value while feeding quality, nutritious foods to their families. As such, they benefit from our competitive pricing on our assortment of key products — including our private label items — that they need most every day.”

He adds that the company has continued to broaden its reach through such efforts as its “Like, A Lot A Lot” advertising campaign, which launched in 2021, “making the brand more fun and accessible, and sharing our message of quality and value to younger families.”

Meanwhile, Grocery Outlet understands that despite a clear desire for value, some customers wish to be surprised and delighted as well.

“Our target shopper is someone looking for great products at deeply discounted prices,” notes Kasha. “They are discerning and value quality, but also have a goal of saving money. They have a budget, but there’s a line item that is devoted to the unexpected. People emotionally connect to Grocery Outlet’s treasure-hunt model, especially when money is tight.”