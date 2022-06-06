Lidl to Celebrate Grand Opening of Latest Store on New York’s Long Island

Deep discounter Lidl US will celebrate the June 15 grand opening of its Garden City Park store on New York’s Long Island, with local leaders participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

At the grand-opening celebrations in the town of North Hempstead, customers will be able to take advantage of special offers. For example, the first 100 customers in line before the ribbon-cutting ceremony will receive special gift cards ranging from $5 to $100 each.

“The opening of Lidl in Garden City Park is a great addition to the community,” said Richard Nicolello, Nassau County legislature presiding officer. “With the sharp rise in food prices, Lidl's low-cost and high-quality products are good news for Nassau County and Long Island.”

The store will feature hundreds of organic and gluten-free products, authentic specialty sauces, Lidl’s award-winning private label products, and prices as much as 45% lower than other grocers, according to a study from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.

The location, Lidl’s 23rd store on Long Island and the first in North Hempstead, will also create more than 45 new jobs, with starting pay for all associates of $17.50. Lidl also offers health care for all full- and part-time positions, regardless of hours worked per week.

“I am excited to welcome Lidl to the town of North Hempstead as they open the Garden City Park location this month,” said North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena. “Lidl has a proven track record as a tremendous asset to Long Island, and on behalf of the town, I wish them success and know the residents of North Hempstead will be served well.”

Lidl is a partner with Long Island Cares, providing food to people in need in the community. Throughout the entire grand-opening weekend, Wednesday, June 15 through Sunday, June 19, Lidl will donate $1 to the food bank for every new myLidl loyalty program member who signs up and sets the new Lidl store as their home store.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off at 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15. The store will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Besides its usual low prices, the retailer will roll out a price-cutting campaign running from June 8 through August on more than 100 items ranging from meat and frozen prepared foods to household products.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the Arlington, Va.-based grocer has approximately 170 stores. The company is No. 89 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Lidl's Garden City Park Store