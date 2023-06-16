ALDI Debuts Stores in 3 New Markets

On June 15, ALDI opened stores in three new market areas.

Although it already had six locations in Miami-Dade County, Fla., the discount grocer debuted its first store in the city of Miami. Located at 3750 S Dixie Highway, the new store is on the first floor of the new Platform 3750 apartment building.

The fast-growing retailer also opened its first location in Tempe, Ariz., at 1715 E Southern Avenue as well as in St. Marys, Pa., at 818 S. St. Marys Street.

The three simultaneous openings are part of ALDI’s plans to open 120 new stores in 2023. The fast growth trajectory is designed to meet increased demand as the company says customers are actively asking for more ALDI locations.

Amid high grocery prices, consumers are indeed looking to discount stores to stock up on all their essentials. To help its customers during these inflationary times, ALDI is lowering its prices even further this summer. It announced in May that it is reducing prices on more than 250 summer staples.

The grocer is touting savings on a range of items for summer-specific activities. For example, packages of trail mix for outdoor adventures are now $2.19 compared to the previous $2.79, while a pound of sliced salami ideal for picnic baskets retails for $5.99 instead of $6.49. Price cuts are also in place on products for breakfast and quick weeknight meals.

Meanwhile, through its partnership with grocery technology company Instacart, ALDI has recently introduced a virtual convenience store that promises delivery in as fast as 30 minutes. Dubbed ALDI Express, the service will give shoppers access to nearly 2,000 of the most-shopped ALDI items from more than 2,100 of its locations throughout the United States.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With about 2,200 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.