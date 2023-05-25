ALDI Lowers Prices on Summer Staples

ALDI, which typically announces price cuts ahead of the winter holidays, is discounting seasonal goods for the summer, too. The retailer shared that it is reducing prices on more than 250 relevant products.

The grocer is touting savings on a range of items for summer-specific activities. For example, packages of trail mix for outdoor adventures are now $2.19 compared to the previous $2.79, while a pound of sliced salami ideal for picnic baskets retails for $5.99 instead of $6.49. Price cuts are also in place on products for breakfast and quick weeknight meals.

[Read more: "ALDI Reveals Big U.S. Growth Plans"]

ALDI reported it was able to offer more value to shoppers by finding new efficiencies in its supply chain and transportation. The retailer estimates that the lower prices will save Americans more than $60 million.

“We don’t want high grocery prices to get in the way of Americans doing what they love this summer, so we’re taking charge to champion value in a way that only ALDI can. We’re reducing our already low prices on some of the season’s most popular items to make sure summer plans aren’t disrupted,” explained Dave Rinaldo, co-president at ALDI U.S. “Whether our shoppers are traveling, heading to a game or enjoying time by the pool, we are committed to offering quality food and essentials at the lowest prices possible so they can enjoy life outside the grocery aisle.”

Also this week, ALDI spotlighted its ALDI Finds for June, such as Zarita Frozen Cocktail pouches for $1.89, boxes of Cattleman's Ranch Beef Patties for $8.49 and Sundae Shoppe Alex's Lemonade Stand Bars for $2.99, among several other offerings.

As summer officially arrives, the retailer is again partnering with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) to help find a cure for childhood cancer. Foreach limited-time ALSF-branded bag of lemons purchased throughout June, ALDI will donate 50 cents to ALSF, up to $1 million.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With about 2,200 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.