ALDI Unveils Instacart-Powered Virtual Convenience Store

Through its partnership with grocery technology company Instacart, ALDI has introduced a virtual convenience store that promises delivery in as fast as 30 minutes. Dubbed ALDI Express, the service will give shoppers access to nearly 2,000 of the most-shopped ALDI items from more than 2,100 of its locations throughout the United States.

"We know our customers live hectic lives, and sometimes that means they don't have time to make it to the grocery store – even for a quick trip. Through ALDI Express, we're making shopping more convenient so you can satisfy a craving or get a missing ingredient in minutes," said Scott Patton, VP of national buying at ALDI. "Together with Instacart, we'll continue to find ways to innovate and make the online grocery experience even more effortless and accessible."

"We're proud to deepen our partnership with ALDI through the introduction of ALDI Express. With this launch, we're making it easier for customers nationwide to get their favorite ALDI staples delivered faster than ever before," said Ryan Hamburger, VP of retail at San Francisco-based Instacart. "We know how important it is to get what you need when you want it – whether it's a last-minute delivery for a missing dinner ingredient, milk for the baby or simply wanting a late-night snack."

ALDI first partnered with Instacart for delivery services in 2017, and the two now offer delivery from 2,200 ALDI locations, as well as pickup from 1,500 stores. In 2018, ALDI started offering alcohol delivery through Instacart, and ALDI was one of the first retailers to accept EBT SNAP online through Instacart in late 2020.

In May, ALDI shared that it is reducing prices on more than 250 products perfect for the summer. The grocer is touting savings on a range of items for summer-specific activities, including packages of trail mix for outdoor adventures are now $2.19 compared to the previous $2.79, while a pound of sliced salami ideal for picnic baskets retails for $5.99 instead of $6.49.

As summer officially arrives, the retailer is again partnering with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) to help find a cure for childhood cancer. For each limited-time ALSF-branded bag of lemons purchased throughout June, ALDI will donate 50 cents to ALSF, up to $1 million.

