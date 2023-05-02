Instacart Deepens Connection Between Its Shoppers and Customers

Instacart has updated its platform in an effort to strengthen the relationship between shoppers and customers. Previously, customers were given limited information about the person shopping for them, as well as their progress in the shopping journey. Instacart is now adding more transparency to the entire experience.

According to Instacart, introducing additional shopper details will help customers further get to know their shopper and feel confident that they will shop and deliver their order with care.

Customers can now see:

How many 5-star ratings shoppers have received.

The compliment badges shoppers earned for quality service including good replacements, quality items, helpful chat and extra effort.

If shoppers have shopped for them before.

The number of orders shoppers have delivered on time.

How much time shoppers have saved customers.

Additionally, Instacart is taking customer feedback into account with its latest improvements to live delivery status. Customers can now access more information about their order, including if the shopper is shopping or delivering multiple orders. The company expects the live delivery status improvements to lead to higher ratings and facilitate a more seamless experience.

“Shoppers work diligently to deliver a great experience for their customers. We want to help showcase this effort and build products that foster a deeper sense of community and understanding between customers and shoppers,” said John Adams, VP of shopper and fulfillment product at Instacart. “We recognize the care that shoppers put into shopping and delivering day in and day out, and are excited to introduce new features that shine a spotlight on that care and attention to detail for all customers to see.”

In February, Instacart added four other new tools to its platform that span a variety of functions and capabilities. Its FoodStorm order management system now supports items sold by weight, such as fresh foods and deli prepared foods, and integrated fulfillment for websites powered by Rosie has also been added.

Instacart updated remote management features of its artificial intelligence-powered smart carts, dubbed Caper Carts, and also added display ads, in addition to Instacart’s sponsored product solution to its Carrot Ads platform.

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,000 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.