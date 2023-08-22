Labor Union Opposes ALDI’s Acquisition of Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), which represents 1.3 million essential workers in grocery, meatpacking, retail and other essential industries across North America, has released a statement opposing ALDI’s proposed acquisition of Southeastern Grocers’ banners Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket.

In the statement, UFCW International President Marc Perrone said the union urges the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to critically review the proposed merger to determine the negative impacts for workers, consumers and communities, especially given the looming merger between The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos.

“We are firmly against the ALDI Winn-Dixie proposed merger, and any merger that further consolidates the grocery industry at the expense of essential workers, our communities, and customers,” said Perrone. “With food inflation at record levels, consumers need more choices, not fewer, and more food access, not less. Given the role of essential grocery workers in our communities, it is inexplicable that one would propose mergers that will lead to a loss of these critical jobs. As we have seen for decades, grocery store mergers are a clear threat to both workers and consumers.”

Continued Perrone: “The fact that companies like ALDI and Winn-Dixie seek to hide is that when large grocery chains merge, it not only threatens competition but leads to lower wages, higher food prices, and more food deserts for rural and underserved communities.”

On Aug. 16, ALDI entered into a definitive agreement with Southeastern Grocers to acquire its Winn-Dixie and Harvey Supermarket banners. The acquisition includes approximately 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With about 2,200 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, meanwhile, currently operates more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100.