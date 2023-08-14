Southeastern Grocers Launches Donation Drive to Support Local Schools

As back-to-school season gets underway, Southeastern Grocers, Inc. is rolling out its annual register campaign benefiting more than 400 K-12 schools and school districts in its footprint. Shoppers can donate $1 or $5 or round up their purchase at checkout from now through Aug. 29.

Southeastern Grocers is also offering reusable bags with a giving tag for $2.99 at its Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. For every bag sold, $1 will be given to the store’s chosen school or district.

[Read more: “Retailers Prepare for Back-to-School Season”]

Customers can fill those bags with a variety of items for the upcoming school year. Among other products, Southeastern Grocers sells more than 8,000 school-essential items under its Own Brand portfolio, with an average savings of 20% compared to national brand products. Winn-Dixie’s “Down Down” program offers additional discounts, with lower prices on more than 150 items that are commonly shopped this season, including snacks for kids, fresh produce and pantry staples. Digital shoppers can score the same deals via the banners’ website or apps.

“We firmly believe a strong community is built on the foundation of education. Through this community donation program, we are not only providing students with the tools they need, we’re also fostering a sense of togetherness and support within our neighborhoods,” said Chief People Officer Raymond Rhee. “Every contribution makes a significant impact as we work together to build brighter futures for our youth – our future leaders – and in turn, nurture thriving communities for generations to come.”

Southeastern Grocers has prioritized education in other ways as an organization. The retailer recently provided 28 of its full-time and part-time team members with scholarships totaling $84,000. Launched in 2020, that scholarship program covers $3,000 in tuition expenses for each chosen associate, provided that they have six months of company tenure and a high school diploma or equivalent degree.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.