Giant Eagle Rolls Out 2nd Wave of Price Lock Items

Giant Eagle Inc. has unleashed a second wave of its Price Lock program, which will run through Nov. 11. Following an overwhelmingly positive customer response to the initial Price Lock initiative, which ran May 4-Aug. 9 and included 800 participating items, the second wave has expanded to more than 1,000 participating items.



“Price Lock proved to be an important driver of value for our guests, and we’re excited to continue it into the fall,” noted Giant Eagle interim CEO Bill Artman. “Combined with other savings opportunities offered across our supermarket and GetGo locations over the past four months, we believe we’re delivering on our promise to provide reliable value to our guests every day.”

The first iteration of the program resulted in more customers visiting Giant Eagle and Market District stores compared with similar, previous time frames, and more items purchased by shoppers. The second wave will include an expanded list of seasonally relevant grocery items at all Giant Eagle and Market District locations, in addition to locked savings on 20-plus popular products at the grocer’s GetGo c-store concept, delivering an average savings of 15% across all participating items.

The latest version of Price Lock will offer savings on a wide variety of supermarket items to help families save during the back-to-school season and celebrate upcoming holidays like Labor Day and Halloween. Among the discounted items are fresh burgers, bratwursts, shrimp and holiday-themed candy. Similar to the first wave of Price Lock, Giant Eagle will spotlight participating items in its printed and digital weekly circular and through a variety of in-store and in-market marketing activities.

Along with Price Lock, the company experienced strong customer response to other recent savings opportunities, including celebrations of National Donut Day (June 2), Independence Day weekend and National Ice Cream Day (July 16). The company plans to build on the success of these promotions by launching similar efforts in the coming weeks and months.

Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The Pittsburgh-based company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.